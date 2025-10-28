Getty Images

Former Scotland star Ally McCoist believes that it was one ‘hell of a statement’ from Celtic major shareholder Dermot Desmond for a successful manager such as Brendan Rodgers.

Days of heightened tension and intense speculation finally culminated in Rodgers’ resigning from his post as the manager of the club late on Tuesday night.

It had all started in the summer when the Hoops struggled to land their targets, waiting until it was too late to conclude deals.

To make matters worse, they then crashed out of the Champions League playoff round, souring relations between the board and the manager even further.

Following their 3-1 defeat to league leaders Hearts at the weekend, a match during which Celtic were called ‘a shambles’ by a club legend, the manager has exited.

Taking a dig at the manager, the club’s majority shareholder, Desmond, issued a statement on the club’s website which insisted that Rodgers’ actions and words had been ‘divisive, misleading, and self-serving’.

In McCoist’s opinion, that was one hell of a statement coming from Desmond for a manager who had brought Celtic success.

Trophy Won Scottish Premiership 2017, 2018, 2024, 2025 Scottish Cup 2017, 2018, 2024 Scottish League Cup 2017, 2018, 2019, 2025 Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic honours

“You can tell for weeks and weeks from his body language, from his interviews what he was saying, he was not happy”, McCoist said of Rodgers on talkSPORT.

“With that statement that has been released, you could absolutely guarantee that Desmond was not happy with Brendan during that period.

“Because that is hell of a statement for a manager that effectively has been successful. So, it is an unbelievable statement.”

Rangers have also recently changed their manager, but McCoist does not think that played into Celtic’s thinking at all.

“I don’t think it has got anything to do with Rangers changing their manager.”

It now remains to be seen who the defending champions bring in to replace Rodgers, who was a virtual guarantee of silverware during his time at the club.

Rodgers’ contract was due to run out next summer and he had already been tipped to depart at that point, with it also emerging what his preference would be for his next job in the game.