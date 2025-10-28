Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has presented Ryan Yates with a memento to mark his 250th appearance for the club.

Dyche’s first pre-match press conference as Nottingham Forest boss came before the Europa League game with FC Porto and Yates was next to him to face the media.

Yates spoke warmly about the impact Dyche’s appointment had had on the players and the manager’s knowledge of the club.

Dyche is continuing to connect with the players at the City Ground and Yates has been given a gift to mark 250 appearances for Forest.

The boss presented Yates with a Nottingham Forest shirt, which was framed, and had the number 250 on it, with his name.

The Gaffer with a surprise for @RyanYates after training. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/lXES0k4f9m — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) October 28, 2025

Dyche handed it to Yates after Nottingham Forest training on Tuesday.

The Forest boss said: “250.Yatesy, well done mate.”

Club Appearances Nottingham Forest 250 Notts County 29 Barrow 19 Scunthorpe United 18 Shrewsbury Town 12 Ryan Yates’ appearances by club

He added that it was a ‘fantastic achievement’ for Yates.

The midfielder’s 250th Nottingham Forest appearance came away at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dyche brought Yates on off the bench at half-time in a game that Bournemouth won 2-0.

With Nottingham Forest in trouble in the Premier League, Yates will be keen for Dyche to hand him more game time as he looks to do his bit to get the side up the table.

Dyche has been backed to make Nottingham Forest better defensively and that is something he will have to do quickly.

Manchester United are due to face Nottingham Forest next, at the City Ground, and given how Ruben Amorim’s side have been playing of late that will represent a test for the Tricky Trees.