Former Leeds United star Aidy White is of the view that Jaka Bijol’s performance against West Ham United’s Callum Wilson was very solid and he was 95 per cent perfect on the ball.

The Slovenia centre-back joined the Whites in the summer window from Italian side Udinese for a fee of €22m as one of the many arrivals at Elland Road.

However, he missed Leeds’ opening Premier League game due to an indirect suspension, and following that, Bijol was left out of the team as Daniel Farke stuck with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

Farke faced questions about not giving the 26-year-old any game time in the league and he stressed that they signed him with a long-term vision.

White made it clear, following Leeds’ defeat against Burnley earlier this month, that Bijol must start against West Ham, which he did.

Leeds won the game 2-1 against West Ham on Friday and the former Leeds man stressed that he dealt with Wilson’s physicality well, while then showing his class on the ball.

White insisted that Bijol’s performance pleased him massively, as he lauded the Slovenian for his physicality.

Centre-back Pascal Struijk Jaka Bijol Joe Rodon Sebastiaan Bornauw Ethan Ampadu Leeds United’s centre-back options

“He was very good”, the ex-Leeds man said on BBC Radio Leeds (14:25) when he was asked about Bijol’s brilliant performance.

“He was aggressive, he was good aerially and Callum Wilson did not get any chance from him, even though he came on and mixed up a little bit of West Ham’s game.

“It was physical when Wilson came on and Bijol was comfortable with that.

“In terms of on the ball, 95 per cent of what he did was good and sensible.

“He made a couple of sloppy mistakes, but I don’t think you can ask questions about that.

“Because he has been out of the side for so long, yes, he had a couple of international friendlies, but it is not regular minutes, and he is not in his full rhythm.

“So, overall I am pleased.”

On Friday night, Bijol made his Elland Road debut against the Irons and now he will look to keep his place in the starting lineup.

Leeds have some difficult games up ahead and it remains to be seen if the Slovenian will be able to show his steel in the Premier League.