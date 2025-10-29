George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United man Aidy White has stressed that he cannot always lay into Whites star Brenden Aaronson and tipped his hat to the American for his performance against West Ham United.

The American attacker joined the Whites three years ago from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg on a significant £24.7m deal when Leeds were in the Premier League.

He avoided Leeds’ first season in the Championship by joining Union Berlin on loan, but was back at Elland Road last term as the club won promotion.

The 25-year-old versatile attacker recently had a great chance to score against Burnley, which he ended up missing, and Leeds lost the game 2-0.

However, he scored his first goal of the campaign on Friday night against struggling West Ham, opening the scoring in the third minute of the game.

Ex-Leeds star White admitted that he has criticised the American before for his performances and he insisted that his numbers still are not good.

However, White stressed he cannot always lay into Aaronson and needs to admit when he deserves praise, as was the case against West Ham.

Club Bethlehem Steel Philadelphia Union Red Bull Salzburg Leeds United Union Berlin Clubs Brenden Aaronson has played for

“There were a lot of questions asked of Brenden Aaronson, myself included”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (26:40) when he was asked about the American attacker.

“And he has been a little bit up and down, hasn’t he?

“His start in terms of his goal and his contributions haven’t been very good and it is still not very good.

“He got on the scoresheet tonight [against West Ham] and I think you have got to be honest and truthful.

“Give people credit when they play well – you can’t just batter people all the time.

“Yes, sometimes he is not up to the scratch, that is my opinion.

“But when he plays well – give him credit as well.”

The American has regularly divided opinion, with former Leeds star Jon Newsome heavily critical of him last season, while Dominic Matteo talked up his impact and feels it went under the radar.

Ex-Whites man Simon Walton gave his view that Aaronson does not have the pace and power to get at players.

Aaronson has started on the right-hand side of the attack so far and with Daniel James back up to full fitness, it remains to be seen if Daniel Farke will keep him in the side following his goal against West Ham.

With it being a World Cup year, Aaronson is sure to want as much game time as he can possibly get at Leeds this season.