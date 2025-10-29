Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United side and substitutes to welcome Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park this evening.

The Magpies won the EFL Cup last season in what was a famous achievement that delighted the faithful and Howe will be determined to progress under the lights tonight.

Newcastle grabbed a much needed 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend and victory this evening would mean three wins on the bounce across all competitions.

During the win over Fulham, defender Sven Botman was forced off with a head injury, but it was later confirmed it was not a concussion. – he is on the bench tonight.

Howe has admitted the competition means a lot to Newcastle, but in Tottenham, they have a hugely tough test to overcome.

Newcastle did beat Tottenham both home and away in the Premier League last term however, which will give them further encouragement.

In goal for Newcastle tonight is summer signing Aaron Ramsdale, while at the back, Emil Kraft, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn line up and will look to keep things tight.

In the engine room, Howe looks towards Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali and Jacob Ramsey to dominate the ball, while Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes support Nick Woltemade in the final third.

If changes are needed to try to shake things up against Spurs tonight then the Newcastle boss has a host of options on the bench to call for and they include Lewis Miley and Joelinton.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ramsdale; Krafth, Schar, Thiaw, Burn; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Barnes; Woltemade

Substitutes: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Joelinton, Gordon, Osula, Murphy, Guimaraes, Miley