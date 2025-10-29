George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Aidy White feels that Whites attacker Noah Okafor is ‘horrible to play against’ for opposing defenders.

Following automatic promotion from the Championship, Leeds did business in the summer transfer window and Okafor, bought from AC Milan, was an eye-catching signing.

It took a matter of games for Leeds to feel happy with the addition they had made in the shape of the Swiss winger.

Currently, Leeds are six points above the drop zone in the Premier League with three wins and two draws in nine league games and some of their summer arrivals have played a big part in it.

The 25-year-old has two Premier League goals to his name and after missing the Burnley game due to an injury, he came back to the starting lineup in the West Ham United game on Friday night.

Okafor played only the first 45 minutes against the struggling Hammers, as Leeds won 2-1 and White feels that his absence was very clearly felt in the second half of the game.

The former Leeds man believes that the Swede’s pace and his ability to confront defenders in 1-v-1 situations make him a nightmare to play against for opposing defenders.

Club Years Basel 2018-2020 Red Bull Salzburg 2020-2023 AC Milan 2023-2025 Napoli (loan) 2025 Leeds United 2025- Noah Okafor’s career history

“What he gives you is a massive threat, especially on the counter, when he is driving at players”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (11:26) when he was asked about Okafor’s start at Elland Road.

“We saw that in the first half, when defenders are facing him, he is probably one of the last players you would want [to come up against].

“Because he has got pace, he is so direct in his style.

“He makes you commit and it is horrible to play against attackers like that.

“And in the second half, we missed that kind of an outlet.”

AC Milan had initially been unwilling to sell Okafor in the summer transfer window due to his strong start to pre-season.

Leeds boss Farke will be looking to keep Okafor fit over the busy period towards the end of the year as the Whites bid to continue to pick up important points.