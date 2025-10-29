Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers boss Danny Rohl has selected his starting lineup to lock horns with Hibernian at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership tonight – match preview here.

Rohl got his first win as Rangers boss at the weekend as his side got the better of Kilmarnock, running out 3-1 winners at Ibrox.

With Hearts showing no sign of slowing down at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, Rohl will know just how important it is to go on a run of wins.

Hibernian sit in third place in the league table.

However, in a sign of how besides Hearts and to some extent Celtic the league has been up and down, Hibernian have won just three of their nine matches.

Rangers star Derek Cornelius has revealed that so far under Rohl there have been more meetings than training sessions and the Gers are likely to be well versed on Hibernian’s threats.

The Gers have already beaten Hibernian this season, 2-0 in the Scottish League Cup, and Hibs defender Chris Cadden knows his side will need to be at their best.

In goal for Rangers this evening is Jack Butland, while in defence the Gers go with a three of Nasser Djiga, John Souttar and Derek Cornelius. Max Aarons and Jayden Meghoma are wing-backs.

Midfield sees Rohl select Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron, while Danilo, Youssef Chermiti and Mikey Moore lead the attack.

Changes will likely be needed throughout the game at Easter Road and Rohl has options to call for off the bench that include Bojan Miovski and James Tavernier.

Rangers Lineup vs Hibernian

Butland, Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius, Aarons, Raskin, Barron, Meghoma, Danilo, Chermiti, Moore

Substitutes: Kelly, Fernandez, Tavernier, Curtis, Diomande, Rothwell, Gassama, Aasgaard, Miovski