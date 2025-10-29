Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Leyton Orient assistant Paul Terry is happy to see QPR loanee Alfie Lloyd back in action, as he stressed the 22-year-old gives the O’s a different profile up front.

The Yeovil-born attacker grew up in his hometown with Yeovil Town and after playing one senior game for the Glovers, Lloyd was picked up by Championship side QPR.

After his loan at Eastleigh in the 2022/23 season, last season, Lloyd played in 31 games for QPR, but mostly as an off-the-bench impact player for the Hoops.

Lloyd got injured at the end of the last campaign and joined League One side Leyton Orient on loan with his injury, and made his debut for the O’s on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy.

The 22-year-old played for 33 minutes against Aston Villa Under-21s at Brisbane Road, a game which the League One side won 1-0.

Orient assistant Terry stressed that giving Lloyd minutes was extremely important and he admitted that it is good to see him back up to speed.

“It is good to see him out there – it’s been a long six months for him”, Terry said on Orient TV (0:16) when he was asked about the QPR on-loan attacker.

Club Years Yeovil Town 2020-2021 QPR 2022- Eastleigh (loan) 2022-2023 Leyton Orient (loan) 2025- Alfie Lloyd’s career history

“We knew the plan for him to play only 20, 30 minutes, so we knew we could go at it for that amount of time.

“He had a couple of good chances, blew up, but we expected that.

“It is important that we have got minutes into his legs and now he’s up and running for us.”

The O’s assistant lauded Lloyd for his ability to do the horrible work up front and he is certain that the QPR loanee will be a quality addition to their side when he is fully fit.

“He gives us something different; he is willing to run in behind.

“He gets contact with defenders and he does the horrible stuff, and he does it really well.

“He is going to be a really good addition to our squad if we can get him fully fit”, Terry added.

Now that Lloyd is ready to play, it remains to be seen how soon Richie Wellens is willing to integrate him into the team in the league.

Leyton Orient have the likes of Aaron Connolly and Dan Ballard as their striker options, and the QPR attacker will need to show his best to play ahead of them.