Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting lineup and substitutes to take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the EFL Cup tonight.

Spurs did win a trophy last term, in the shape of the Europa League, but with that off the table, many will feel a domestic cup would be their best bet to win silverware in back to back seasons.

Boss Thomas Frank insisted at the weekend that he does not see Tottenham as title challengers, something which backs up the importance of the domestic cups.

Progressing in the EFL Cup though will be a tough task, with Newcastle away a difficult assignment for Frank and his men.

That is something that Spurs defender Micky van de Ven appreciates and he has pulled no punches on how tough tonight will be. – Van de Ven is on the bench this evening.

Tottenham head into tonight’s game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win away at Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

Between the sticks for Spurs tonight is Antonin Kinsky, while Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Joao Palhinha and Djed Spence form the back four.

Whoever wins the midfield battle will have one foot in the next round and Tottenham go with Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur to give them the edge, while Brennan Johnson, Xavi Simons and Richarlison will pose an attacking threat.

Frank has quality on the bench to call for if needed and his options tonight include Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Newcastle United

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Palhinha, Spence, Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall, Simons, Johnson, Richarlison

Substitutes: Austin, Gunter, Tel, Kudus, Van de Ven, Kolo Muani, Scarlett, Olusesi, Rowswell