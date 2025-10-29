Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has defended Tottenham Hotspur loan star Mikey Moore amidst criticism and has insisted that the forward has looked brighter in the last couple of games.

The 18-year-old has continued to get game time at Ibrox, even if off the bench, irrespective of the managerial merry-go-round they have been going through.

Moore though has not lived up to his billing and there have been questions over why he is getting selected over one of the club’s own in Findlay Curtis.

Ross McCormack recently suggested that Moore has shown nothing to be picked ahead of Curtis and he would trust the Rangers talent.

Now it is for Danny Rohl to decide how much game time the Tottenham talent gets over the coming months.

For Ferguson, Moore needs to be cut some slack due to the fact he is just 18 years old.

The Rangers legend also thinks in Rohl’s two games so far, against Brann and Kilmarnock, Moore has looked brighter, which is an encouraging sign.

Loanee Max Aarons Nasser Djiga Derek Cornelius Jayden Meghoma Mikey Moore Players on loan at Rangers

“In the last couple of games he has come on, he has looked brighter”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio football show (1.32.40).

“There has been a lot made of him, you have to remember he is still only 18 as well.

“I would like to see our own homegrown players get the opportunity.

“But he definitely showed signs where he was desperate to make an impact.

“And he certainly made an impact when he came on, the young man.”

With Rangers going through a difficult moment and having huge matches ahead, all eyes will be on how much Rohl trusts Moore to deliver.

In 13 matches he has played for Rangers, the Tottenham loanee has helped set up two goals, but is yet to open his goalscoring account for the Gers.

Tottenham will be keeping a close eye on what happens with Moore and could potentially look to bring him back in January if they are unhappy with his situation north of the border.