Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Falkirk

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his first Celtic lineup back as manager of the club as the Bhoys play host to Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Celtic were rocked by the resignation of Brendan Rodgers earlier this week, with the club’s majority owner Dermot Desmond then hitting out at the Northern Irishman, something which stunned one former Scotland international.

O’Neill has been brought in on an interim basis and will now look to steady the ship and get Celtic back on course in the Scottish Premiership; the club confirmed their coaching staff set-up earlier today.

He will be keen to try to get a number of underperforming players, such as midfielder Reo Hatate, back in form, but has had no time to make an impact in training before this match.

Celtic have a big Cameron Carter-Vickers sized hole in their defence and O’Neill would welcome a clean sheet tonight.

The Bhoys met Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup earlier this season, at Celtic Park, and thrashed them 4-1.

Falkirk do though head into the game on the back of a 2-1 win at Dundee, who beat Celtic earlier this month.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this evening, while at the back O’Neill picks Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Marcelo Saracchi as a four.

Midfield is likely to be a key battleground and Celtic deploy Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, while James Forrest and Sebastian Tounetki support Johnny Kenny.

If O’Neill wants to try to influence the game from the bench then he can turn to his substitutes and options available to him include Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda.

Celtic Lineup vs Falkirk

Schmeichel, Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Forrest, Tounetki, Kenny

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Balikwisha, McCowan, Osmand, Bernardo, Maeda, Hatate, Murray, Donovan