Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell has marked out Stoke City loan star Emre Tezgel as a predator in front of goal and is keen to nurture him at the Alex.

The Burton-born striker grew up in the Potters’ youth set-up and is regarded as a top talent at the Championship outfit.

In February 2024, the former England youth international was loaned out to MK Dons, where he scored three goals in 17 games.

Tezgel has 23 senior appearances for Stoke to his name, but he is not ready for the first team yet, which saw him go out on loan to League Two side Crewe Alexandra in the summer window.

The Stoke prospect did not get into Bell’s first team immediately, but he kept impressing for the Railwaymen in cup competitions.

Crewe striker Josh March’s injury has given him the chance to start games now and at the weekend, he scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Grimsby Town.

That impressed Bell and the Alex boss made it clear that his club worked very hard to get Tezgel through the door, deeming the Stoke loan star a predator.

Player On loan at Nikola Jojic NK Radomlje Nathan Lowe Stockport County Emre Tezgel Crewe Alexandra Tommy Simkin Leyton Orient Stoke City out on loan stars

“Yes, he is [a predator], and he has got quality, hasn’t he? We fought ever so hard to get him at the football club”, Bell told Crewe Alexandra’s media (1:21) when he asked about Tezgel’s predatory instincts.

“Sometimes, it just takes those moments – the Liverpool [goal against Liverpool Under-21s], and then he scored against Chesterfield as well.

“But the most important thing is what he is like.

“He is a great person, works hard, wants to do the extra bits and hasn’t moaned.

“He has got himself into a position where he is able to show his quality.”

Bell was asked if the Stoke talent is getting what the Potters expected Tezgel to get at the Alex and the Crewe boss admitted that the young striker is probably behind in terms of his game time.

“They [Stoke] will probably say that he is a little bit behind in minutes in terms of where they want him to be and he will probably say that himself.

“But if he performs like that, he is going to stay in the team, isn’t he? So, really pleased for him.

“What we will do is we’ll nurture him on to the next milestone, which will be January, and we’ll move on from there.

“But he’s been such a plus to the group.”

Following Crewe Alexandra’s 2-0 win against Liverpool Under-21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this month, Bell hailed the 20-year-old for his professionalism.

The Railwaymen are up against League One side Doncaster Rovers at the Mornflake Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday and it remains to be seen if Tezgel will be able to keep his impressive goalscoring form going.

Stoke will be keeping a close eye on Tezgel’s growth; Leeds United wanted him in the summer, but Stoke tied him to a new contract.