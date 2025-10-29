Henry Browne/Getty Images

Swindon Town manager Ian Holloway has hailed West Ham United Under-21s for being ruthless up front and stressed their starlets’ finishing showed why they are at the London club.

Mark Robson’s young Irons currently sit tenth in the Premier League 2 table with three wins, two draws and two losses in seven games to their name.

However, they have shown their competitiveness, playing against senior lower league sides in cup competitions.

West Ham Under-21s have been impressive in the EFL Trophy as they sit at the top of their group, ahead of the likes of Reading, Swindon Town and MK Dons.

Robson’s side blew MK Dons away 5-1 in the EFL Cup, and their boss, Paul Warne, admitted that West Ham Under-21s embarrassed them.

On Tuesday night, the young Hammers visited the County Ground in an EFL Trophy game, which proved to be an entertaining encounter which the Premier League 2 side won 3-2.

Swindon boss Holloway made it clear that he was very pleased with his side’s performance, even though they lost the game.

Club Bristol Rovers QPR Plymouth Argyle Leicester City Blackpool Crystal Palace Millwall Grimsby Town Swindon Town Clubs Ian Holloway has managed

Holloway gave West Ham Under-21s big praise and he insisted that the young Irons showed that they belong at West Ham.

“That is as good a defeat as I have ever had, I think, with our performance”, the Swindon boss told his club’s media (2:13), discussing his team’s narrow defeat against Robson’s side.

“How we did it, how we kept going, how we didn’t equalise, I don’t know.

“That’s it! Well done to them.

“They took their chances when they had them.

“And Lou’s [Lewis Ward] made a couple of good saves, because at the top end of the pitch, they were all very sharp.

“And that is probably why they are at West Ham.”

West Ham Under-21s also grabbed an impressive win in the National League Cup against Sutton United recently.

Up next, they will face Wolves Under-21s in the league next month at the Aggborough Stadium in search of their fourth win of the Premier League 2 this term.