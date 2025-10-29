Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has picked his starting lineup and substitutes for this evening’s clash with Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup.

Slot saw his men go all the way to the final of the EFL Cup last season, ultimately finishing as runners-up, and will be keen for a repeat.

There is though another reason for the Dutchman to want a win tonight an that is to stop the rot, with Liverpool on a poor run of form which has seen an astonishing four Premier League defeats on the bounce.

Serious questions are now being asked about the changes Slot has made, with suggestions last term he was able to cruise on the foundations Jurgen Klopp left.

Club-record signing Alexander Isak has also not been spared criticism, with the hitman warned he is no longer at Newcastle Unite and expectations are greater.

Crystal Palace will not represent easy opponents for Liverpool, with the Eagles having beaten the Reds twice already this season.

Between the sticks for Liverpool tonight is Freddie Woodman, while Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson and Milos Kerkez form a back four.

Midfield sees Liverpool go with Wataru Endo, Trey Nyoni and Alexis Mac Allister, while Federico Chiesa, Kieran Morrison and Rio Ngumoha lead the attack.

Slot has options off the bench if changes are needed and they include Kaide Gordon.

Liverpool Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Woodman, Ramsay, Gomez, Robertson, Kerkez, Endo, Nyoni, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Morrison, Ngumoha

Substitutes: Pesci, Gordon, Kone-Doherty, Pinnington, Figueroa, Nallo, Pilling, Lucky, Laffey