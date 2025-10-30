Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Charlie Adam has admitted the Reds will be in a full blown crisis if they lose to Aston Villa at Anfield this weekend and talked up the match as huge for Arne Slot.

The Reds succumbed to their fifth defeat in six matches as Crystal Palace condemned them to a 3-0 defeat in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Though it was a much-changed side, consisting mostly of young players, Slot has been criticised and Liverpool are now out of a competition they reached the final of last season.

Liverpool now play against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who have been staging a recovery following a poor start to the season, in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Aston Villa have won their last four league games and beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last Sunday.

Adam feels that if Villa continue that run at Anfield then it is a full blown crisis for the Reds.

Asked whether defeat for Liverpool would mean a full blown crisis and whether it is one of the biggest games Slot has had, Adam replied on talkSPORT (29th October, 21:47): “Absolutely.

“This is a big game at the weekend for the manager, for the players and again for the players that have not played tonight and been rested for the weekend.

“So, the performance has to be there and this crowd will be there and they will support the team.

“But they will need to see more than what they are seeing at the moment.”

Following their 5-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany in the Champions League earlier this month, Troy Deeney insisted that Liverpool were back.

Slot was able to rely on Jurgen Klopp’s team to win the Premier League last season, but set about a big transfer window in the summer to bring in his own players.

If Liverpool suffer further defeats in the Premier League there will likely be question marks over whether they can even finish in a Champions League spot this season.