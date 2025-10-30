Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has insisted that there have been signs of optimism at Watford since Javi Gracia’s arrival and he feels the Hornets will beat Middlesbrough.

The Vicarage Road side showed ambition in the summer transfer window as they signed the likes of Nestory Irankunda, Othmane Maamma and Luca Kjerrumgaard.

However, they could not quite kick-start their season in style under Paulo Pezzolano, who former Hornets boss Gracia has now replaced.

At the weekend, they were defeated by high-flying Coventry City 3-1 and Parkin admitted that Watford were beaten comprehensively.

The 44-year-old, though, saw Gracia’s side causing problems against Frank Lampard’s side at the weekend; they had eight shots on target, compared to Coventry’s three.

Up next, Watford are set to host second-placed Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road on Saturday and Parkin has thrown a ‘curveball’.

The former second-tier hitman has backed Gracia’s men to grab a win against Rob Edwards’ Boro, who are only three points behind top-of-the-table Coventry.

Result Competition Watford 2-1 Middlesbrough Championship Watford 2-3 Middlesbrough Championship Watford 2-1 Middlesbrough Championship Last three meetings at Watford

“I think, Watford, even in defeat, a quite comfortable defeat, caused Coventry a few problems”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show (17:01), discussing the Watford-Middlesbrough game.

“I think there has been optimism about the way they attacked under Gracia so far.

“So, I am going to go for a curveball here, I am going to go for Watford to win.

“2-1, against Middlesbrough.”

Watford have won two of their last four games, which have included matches against Sheffield United, Coventry City and West Brom.

Middlesbrough lost both of their games against Watford last season and it remains to be seen if Gracia can find the right formula to lead the Hornets to another win.