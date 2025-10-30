Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Derby County boss John Eustace is certain that Liverpool on-loan star Owen Beck will be a great addition when he is back fully fit and he is planning to give the Reds loanee some game time next week.

The Wrexham-born left-back spent time in Tranmere Rovers and Stoke City’s academies before he caught Liverpool’s attention.

He has been on Liverpool’s books for a while now, making three senior appearances at Anfield, but the Reds deem him not ready to be an option for Arne Slot at the moment.

Beck, though, has been unlucky with injury issues, as he missed almost half of the last campaign with an injury on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Derby beat off competition from Scottish giants Rangers in the summer window to secure the Reds’ left-back, but a muscle injury has kept him out of playing a minute this term.

Eustace, though, has given a positive update about Beck’s return, as he is planning to give the 23-year-old some game time next week, with already three to four days of full training.

The Derby boss has no doubts that the Liverpool loanee’s qualities are going to be key for the Rams when he is back to speed, but he has made it clear that Beck will not be rushed back.

Club Country Famailicao Portugal Bolton Wanderers England Dundee Scotland Blackburn Rovers England Derby County England Clubs where Owen Beck has been on loan

“It is down to the medical staff, really, and Owen”, Eustace told Derby’s media (1:18) when he was asked about Beck’s injury situation.

“He’s trained now for three or four days fully, which has been fantastic.

“We’re hoping to give him a bit of game time next week at some point and we will take it from there.

“It is important that we don’t rush him.

“He has had a couple of really serious hamstring injuries.

“And I know, when Owen is back, he is going to be a really top performer for the team and a really important part of the squad.

“So, it’s important that we don’t rush him, but we do want Owen to come back fully confident and I’m sure he will be.”

The Premier League giants still rate the former Wales Under-21 international, as they gave him a new contract before they loaned him out to the Championship outfit.

Derby are due to meet Sheffield United this weekend, before they then welcome Hull City to Pride Park in a midweek clash.