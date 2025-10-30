Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Championship forward Sam Parkin has suggested that though Southampton’s manager Will Still is not yet on the cusp of desperation, he urgently needs a win in the next couple of games to stave off further pressure.

Southampton fell to their fourth defeat of the season at Ewood Park on Saturday to a Blackburn Rovers side that began the match from the relegation spots.

Saints have won only twice this season, on opening day against Wrexham and more recently against Sheffield United and are currently a mere three points above the relegation zone despite beginning the season as one of the promotion favourites.

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke suggested that Still should absolutely have Southampton in the promotion mix.

Parkin feels that Still is fairly shielded from the fans’ ire, as a lot of it is directed towards the owners and managerial appointments across the last few campaigns.

Though the Saints are ranking high in creative tables, they are unable to convert their chances, an excuse Parkin feels can run out quickly, while suggesting that Still needs to get at least a win across their next couple of fixtures though he is not at immediate risk of losing his job.

Parkin said on EFL All Access (7:20): “I think, it’s not just under this current regime, but there’s obviously been quite a lot of finger pointing, from the public as well, towards the ownership model, across the last few appointments, across the last few seasons.

“I think that’s probably sharing a little bit of the anger, a little bit of the finger pointing.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

“We are a fair way through the season, they have won only two games. Remember the opening day win over Wrexham came in additional time, recovered from a losing position.

“The other win, most recently, at Sheffield United, where I thought they were good value for the win, but mainly down to a virtuoso performance from Ross Stewart, who’s of course cruelly injured now, so I have a little bit of sympathy with Will Still there, because I think, having won at Bramall Lane, potentially turning the corner, but you have to find a way to get points and win games.

“And if they are misfiring, which they are, and I think the Adam Armstrong chance at the weekend at 1-0 is such a pivotal moment in the game, that goes in, they are probably talking about a valuable three points on the road and the game kind of turns then.

“The statistics back it up, they are creating enough, they are fifth for big chances, third most shots, they are right up there for xG. Creating enough, just not converting.

“There is a time when that kind of an excuse, and I am not saying it’s the manager, but the excuse I am giving for them runs out.

“Two wins from a fair chunk of the season is hugely underperforming.

“For a club, support that size, expectation that great, he needs a result.

“I don’t feel like it’s on the cusp of desperation and replacing him, but he absolutely needs to win one if not two of the next couple of games.”

Recently one former Southampton star admitted that opponents can sense that Saints are a ‘little bit fragile’.

Another former Championship player though, insists that Saints are a very good side and he can see them quickly rising up the table.

Southampton host Preston North End next, before travelling to Loftus Road to take on Queens Park Rangers, and with both teams in better form than the Saints, Still has a job at hand at prove his side’s credentials.