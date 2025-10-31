Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies believes that in Colby Bishop, Portsmouth have a really strong, physical striker, who can also serve as a target man.

An under-pressure Birmingham team are set to host John Mousinho’s Portsmouth in the Championship at the weekend.

Birmingham are ahead of Portsmouth in the league standings, but the expectations of Davies team have been to be challenging for promotion to the Premier League; the boss did caution recently though that thoughts the Championship would be straightforward were wrong.

And Davies has no doubt about the quality of the team that Birmingham are going to face, picking out Portsmouth frontman Bishop for praise.

Despite the one goal Bishop has scored so far this season, Davies believes that he is Portsmouth’s target man and a really strong physical striker.

“They can play, they have got some good footballers”, Davies said at a press conference (5.31).

.

“They can use Bishop, that little bit of a target man and he is a handful, really strong physical striker.”

Club Notts County Gloucester City Worcester City Boston United Leamington Accrington Stanley Portsmouth Clubs Colby Bishop has played for

Davies also acknowledged Portsmouth’s defensive organisation, which he believes can make things even more difficult for opposing sides.

“Then obviously defensively they are always organised.

“They can make it difficult.

“I expect them to probably press and try and disrupt us a little bit. That is typically their way.”

For Blues to get anything from the match, Davies believes that they will need to have good quality so that they can find a way to create chances against Pompey.

“We are going to have to have good solutions, good quality on the day to open them up.

“And be really solid because they have got wingers and midfielders and obviously the striker.

“They have got quality as well.”

Birmingham have failed to build momentum, which would have allowed them to climb up the league ladder.

It has put pressure on Davies, with one former EFL star suggesting he will be shown the door by Blues if things do not improve.

The boss though led Birmingham to the League One title last term in style and will hope he has credit in the bank.