Birmingham City loan star Dion Sanderson has revealed that Derby County defender Sondre Langas makes him laugh a lot and stressed that he wants to see him crack-on.

Sanderson was on Wolves‘ books for four years before the Wednesfield-born defender joined Birmingham in 2023.

Last year, though, he was a bit-part player at Blues and was signed by John Eustace on loan for Blackburn Rovers before then following the boss to Derby in the summer window.

He has been a crucial figure at Pride Park, with eleven league starts; now he has his team-mate Lanags back and available in defence.

The Norwegian was signed by Derby in the winter transfer window this year, joining the club from Viking; he quickly admitted he was struggling with driving on a different side of the road.

Sanderson revealed that Langas makes him laugh a lot and he is hoping to see his fellow defender kick on and enjoy a long spell without injury.

“Well, he is funny, he makes me laugh, just thinking about him”, Sanderson told Rams TV (2:40) when he was asked about his burgeoning relationship with Langas.

Club Years Namsos 2017-2019 Ranheim 2020-2023 Stjordals Blink (loan) 2020 Viking 2023-2025 Derby County 2025- Sondre Langas’ career history

“He is a funny character.

“He has been incredible and long it may continue.

“I hope he really cracks on; I think he deserves it after what he has been through.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better start for him.”

Sanderson also revealed that the Norwegian enjoys clean sheets more than him, dubbing him a great character to be around.

“He comes to my face after the game, goes ‘clean sheet, clean sheet’.

“He makes me laugh – a great character to have around in the building.”

Langas has been capped by Norway at international level and will hope strong performances for Derby can put him back in the reckoning to add to his appearances.

The Rams currently have a minus goal difference, having scored 13 times but conceded on 16 occasions.