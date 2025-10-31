Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Dietmar Hamann has revealed that he likes what is happening at his former club Newcastle United and what Eddie Howe is developing at St James’ Park.

Following a slow start to their league season, Newcastle have been attempting to pull themselves up the Premier League table and have won two of their last three league games, as well as winning five of their last six across all competitions.

Newcastle have performed well in the Champions League and have just booked a place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur.

The clash between Newcastle and Tottenham at St James’ Park was expected to be tight, but the Magpies came through comfortably.

Former Newcastle star Hamann is pleased with what he is seeing at the club this term, as well as their continued development under Howe.

Stressing the importance of winning knockout games, which he believes will help Newcastle be successful, Hamann said on BBC Radio 5 live (08:24): “If you want to be in the Champions League on a consistent basis and challenging for the title, these games do help because they are knockout games that you have to find a way through.

“They did find a way through and I really like Newcastle.

“They have had some really tough games so far this season and some unfortunate defeats in the Premier League.

Game Competition West Ham United (A) Premier League Athletic Bilbao (H) Champions League Brentford (A) Premier League Newcastle United’s next three games

“But I really like what is happening and what Eddie Howe is developing.”

Newcastle are having to balance the demands of a number of competitions, with Howe having to use his squad to keep players fresh.

Sven Botman, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon were all on the bench for the Tottenham clash.

They will be looking to be restored to the team on Sunday when Newcastle head to face a struggling West Ham United outfit at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were recently dubbed by one commentator the worst team he has seen in the Premier League this season.