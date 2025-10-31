Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has hailed the way Ao Tanaka slotted back into the Whites team against West Ham United and feels the Japanese was solid.

Tanaka picked up an MCL injury in the heavy defeat Leeds suffered at Arsenal and had to be replaced after 58 minutes.

The midfielder missed the subsequent match and then could only make it to the bench in the clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Tanaka was then only used sparsely as a substitute and his first start in seven games came against West Ham last week in Leeds’ 2-1 win.

Farke was impressed with what he saw from the midfielder, insisting that he never expected Tanaka to be the man of the match on the first start back after injury.

The Leeds boss believes the performance that Tanaka put in against the Hammers was solid and a good display.

Speaking about the Japanese, the Leeds manager said at a press conference (14.28): “Ao was fantastic for us last season, of course, it was the Championship.

“It is the first time in his career that he plays in the top division, in a top league. And he has a point to prove there.

Club Appearances Fortuna Dusseldorf 95 Kawasaki Frontale 94 Leeds United 52 Ao Tanaka’s appearances by club

“But I have to say, he had a fantastic pre-season against really strong opponents.

“He had a really good start also to the season with us, also in the starting line-up for the Everton game, for example, was also involved in a really good game.

“And then suddenly he had this injury, I think it happened away at Arsenal and no one is to blame for it, especially not him with the MCL injury.

“It is always the same, if you are out for a few weeks, it is not like you are there after the few weeks, missing many minutes, the first game back in the starting line-up and then it is more or less like a new league for him, you play the opponent out of the park.

“I think it was for him not being in the best rhythm and not his full rhythm and missing six or seven games.

“It was definitely a solid performance in the starting line-up.

“I didn’t expect him to be man of the match being back in his first match after injury.

“But I think it was quite solid and really good performance.”

Last season, Tanaka earned praise from various quarters for his performances in the Leeds United shirt.

Farke hailed the Japanese as a real influence the Whites engine room, while ex-Whites boss Neil Redfearn was pleased with his fearless nature.

Just months into his Leeds career, another former Leeds manager, Simon Grayson, dubbed him a fantastic signing.

Tanaka has now made a total of 52 appearances in a Leeds shirt.