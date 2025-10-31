George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has insisted that Black Cats skipper Granit Xhaka controls multiple elements on the pitch with his experience and stressed that the Swiss midfielder leads by example.

The Black Cats made a host of changes to their squad in the summer transfer window after they got promoted to the Premier League.

Former Arsenal star Xhaka, who was at Bayer Leverkusen, became one of the most eye-catching arrivals at the Stadium of Light, with his agent admitting Sunderland excited him.

And Sunderland have also surprised with their results and performances, as they currently sit as high as fourth in the Premier League table, only a point behind second-placed Bournemouth.

Xhaka, 33, has three assists for Sunderland to his name, while his performances and his presence in the middle of the pitch have been colossal for the newly promoted side.

Le Bris stressed that Xhaka makes the team believe that they can win games like Chelsea away from home, which makes his team-mates follow him.

The Black Cats boss is impressed with the former Arsenal man’s ability to lead by example.

Result Competition Everton 3-0 Sunderland EFL Cup Everton 2-0 Sunderland Premier League Sunderland 0-3 Everton Premier League Sunderland vs Everton last three meetings

“I think, to be competitive at that level, you need to own the performance on the pitch; it is probably the main point”, Le Bris told a press conference (5:11) when he was asked about Xhaka’s significance.

“And for that reason, Granit helps a lot because he can manage different elements on the pitch.

“He’s not alone, but he leads by example.

“He gives faith and hope – when you play away against Chelsea, he believes that we can win.

“He shows it, tells it in the dressing room.

“So, you want to believe that it is possible, and you want to follow him.”

Sunderland were momentarily second in the league table after they beat Chelsea last weekend, and Black Cats striker Wilson Isidor, while excited, stressed there is a long way to go yet.

The Black Cats are set to face Everton on Monday night at home and it remains to be seen if Xhaka will be able to lead his team-mates to another impressive victory.