Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to go up against Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites scored a massive win last time out when they edged out West Ham United at Elland Road and they continue to keep distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Brighton, despite being an established Premier League team, have so far managed to pick up just one more point than Leeds and a win for the Whites could push them into the relative comfort of mid-table.

Midfield is likely to be a key battleground on the south coast and before the match Farke expressed his happiness with the performances of Ao Tanaka.

Leeds though have a poor record away at Brighton and last won away at the Seagulls back in 2009, when both sides were playing in League One and Brenden Aaronson has warned ahead of the game just how good a team the hosts are.

Even avoiding defeat might be something Leeds would be happy with today as they have lost six of their last seven away games at Brighton.

Lucas Perri is in goal for Leeds today, while at the back Farke picks Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

In midfield, Leeds look towards Ethan Ampadu, Sean Longstaff and Ao Tanaka to keep a grip of the game, while leading the attacking charge are Brenden Aaronson, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to make changes then he has options off the bench to call for, including Anton Stach and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Brighton

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Stach, Harrison, James, Nmecha, Piroe