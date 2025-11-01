Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Birmingham City on-loan goalkeeper James Beadle has issued a warning to Portsmouth, insisting that Blues are a different beast inside St Andrew’s and are also keen on a reaction following the loss against Bristol City.

Things have been nervy at the Birmingham-based club since their promotion from League One last season, with an expected push towards the top of the Championship not materialising yet.

Birmingham have lost five and won four of their 12 league games and that has led to questions over boss Chris Davies.

It has been suggested that if matters do not turn around soon then Davies could well be for the chop.

Davies though continues to enjoy the support of the Birmingham board and is confident that the season will end successfully.

Birmingham lost against Bristol City last time out and goalkeeper Beadle admits Blues want a reaction against Portsmouth.

“Everyone wants a reaction”, Beadle said via Blues’ media (8:35).

Result Competition Portsmouth 3-0 Birmingham City EFL Cup Portsmouth 4-1 Birmingham City Championship Birmingham City 1-0 Portsmouth Championship Recent Birmingham City vs Portsmouth meetings

“Things happened. You are going to lose games in the Championship. But it is just a reaction on Saturday now. Hopefully, we get three points there.”

Giving an insight into the key strength area of the team, Beadle added that Birmingham are a different beast at home.

“I think we are a different beast at home, looking at all the games this season at home. We deserved to win.”

Describing the fans as their 12th man, Beadle added: “We are definitely more aggressive, probably at home, pressing-wise wise and with the fans behind you, you always know that you have that extra man.”

Portsmouth’s last win away at Birmingham came back in 2007, when both teams were in the Premier League.

They met most recently in the EFL Cup in 2019, a game Portsmouth won 3-0 at Fratton Park.