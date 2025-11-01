Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Wolves star Matt Murray has admitted that the 3-0 loss at Fulham is ‘one of the worst Wolves performances’ he has ever seen in his lengthy association with the club.

Vitor Pereira saw his team swatted aside by Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Portuguese tactician did have the mitigating factor of Emmanuel Agbadou being sent off to point to, but Wolves were already 1-0 down when it happened and second best.

The result means Wolves have still not won a game in the Premier League this season and they are already eight points from safety.

They could soon find themselves double digits off climbing out of the relegation zone, though despite that, Pereira has continued to be backed by the board.

The effort Wolves’ players put into the Fulham game has already seen them criticised, while Murray admits he does not see how Pereira can survive, contrasting how the fans received him after the game with last term.

Murray also thinks that as Pereira oversaw the summer recruitment, he must take the blame for the shape of the side.

Brought on Replaced Mosquera Toti Gomes Tchatchoua Hoever Joao Gomes Arias Arokodare Bellegarde Andre Strand Larsen Wolves’ substitutions at Fulham

“No, I can’t [see a way forward for Pereira]”, Murray said on talkSPORT (1st November, 17:25).

“The reception he got from the fans when he went over at the end….and I remember doing Wolves beating Manchester United 2-0 on Boxing Day and he had the place rocking, they were singing his name, they were loving him, and how far off that performance was today.

“He has signed the new contract, he has overseen these players coming in. These players are so far off it.”

Pulling no punches, the former Wolves goalkeeper thinks the performance put in at Fulham was one of the worst he has even seen from the club.

“It was one of the worst Wolves performances I’ve actually seen and I’ve been involved with Wolves since I was nine years of age. Really, really disappointing.

“I can’t believe what I am seeing.

“I don’t see how he comes back from it, I really, really don’t.

“Every single bit was miles off it, in possession, out of possession.”

Last season, Wolves managed to survive in the Premier League despite losing a huge 20 games.

They have already lost eight league games this season, despite only having played ten times.

Scoring goals has also been an issue for Wolves, with just seven scored in their ten games, something which led one Premier League star to recently highlight that as being the major reason they are struggling.