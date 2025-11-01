Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Adrian Durham thinks Leeds United fans will be worried by the Whites’ meek performance at Brighton and believes it spells doom if they do not improve.

Leeds headed to the south coast looking to build on their 2-1 win over West Ham United, but came up short.

Brighton eased to a 3-0 victory over Daniel Farke’s men, who were very much second best in the Premier League clash.

Leeds managed two shots on target in the game to Brighton’s seven, while the Seagulls xG came in at 2.99 to the Whites’ 0.46.

The result continued a troubling trend in away results for Leeds, who have now lost four of their five games on the road in the league.

Durham thinks that alarm bells will be ringing for the Leeds fans after their performance at Brighton and stressed if it is repeated then he just cannot see Farke’s side picking up many more points over the rest of the campaign.

He said on talkSPORT (1st November, 16:44): “This is the kind of performance that will make Leeds fans worry.

Game Competition Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League Aston Villa (H) Premier League Manchester City (A) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

“Regardless of what they’ve done so far this season, this kind of performance, if they continue like this they are not going to pick up many points.”

Leeds continue to sit above the drop zone despite the loss and have a five-point advantage over 18th placed Nottingham Forest.

With Forest and second bottom West Ham United having both changed their manager though, there is an expectation that the pair could well improve and start to climb the table.

One former Premier League star recently expressed his confidence that the Hammers will not be at risk of relegation come May.

Leeds will also have to look to improve their goal return, having only managed to score nine goals in their ten games, with three of those coming away at rock bottom Wolves.