Michael Steele/Getty Images

Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has revealed that Aston Villa loan star Finley Munroe will not be available against Rotherham United, as he dubbed his injury a ‘kick in the teeth’.

The 2005-born defender started his career within Chelsea’s esteemed youth system before he moved to Aston Villa.

He joined Aston Villa’s academy four years ago and has made two senior appearances for the Villans, including one in the Premier League on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

Last season, Munroe was loaned out to Unai Emery-owned Spanish side Real Union, where he scored once and provided three assists in 24 games.

In the most recent transfer window, the left-footed defender was loaned out to League Two club Swindon Town for the season and he has been impressing.

Munroe has played 14 games for Swindon, and started all of them in the league for the Robins, providing four assists in the process.

However, last weekend, the Aston Villa talent picked up an injury against Colchester United and now Swindon boss Holloway has confirmed that he will be out for their FA Cup tie against Rotherham United.

Club Years Aston Villa 2024- Real Union (loan) 2024-2025 Swindon Town (loan) 2025- Finley Munroe’s career history

“Yes, we have lost Finley”, the Robins boss told a press conference (0:06) when he was asked about injury issues.

“He will not be involved; his ankle is still sore.”

Holloway was also asked about the challenge of not having Munroe available and he made it clear that the Aston Villa loanee not recovering is going to be a kick in the teeth for his side.

“Yes, it is a challenge [not having Munroe available], isn’t it? Everything’s a challenge.

“Who is going to go there? Someone might have to play out of position; we’ll see.

“I was expecting Finley to be fit today.

“So, yet another kick in the teeth”, he added.

When Munroe joined the League Two side, he admitted that he could see a clear plan for himself at the club.

On 8th November, the Robins host Tranmere Rovers at the County Ground and the Aston Villa talent will hope to be available.

He signed a new contract at Aston Villa last year, and the Premier League side will keep close tabs on his development at Swindon.