Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Matt Murray has laid into Wolves following their 3-0 drubbing at Fulham and believes the players were outrun, outfought and did not win any of their individual battles on the pitch.

Wolves headed to Craven Cottage on Saturday desperately in need of all three points to get their Premier League campaign going and hoping to keep faith with Vitor Pereira.

They fell behind with just nine minutes on the clock though when Ryan Sessegnon struck, while matters got even worse when Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off.

Fulham added another two goals in the second half as Harry Wilson scored and Yerson Mosquera scored an own goal, meaning it finished 3-0 to the Cottagers.

Wolves remain rock bottom of the Premier League table and the pressure on boss Pereira is now huge.

Former Wolves star Murray took aim at the players and believes they did not put in the basic hard work needed in the capital.

Sparing Joao Gomes from criticism, Murray stressed that across the pitch, Wolves’ players found themselves second best.

Brought on Replaced Mosquera Toti Gomes Tchatchoua Hoever Joao Gomes Arias Arokodare Bellegarde Andre Strand Larsen Wolves’ substitutions at Fulham

He admits Wolves are now in the midst of worrying times.

Speaking on talkSPORT (1st November, 16:52) Murray said: “I’ve been there with pros when you’re lacking confidence or you’re having a tough time and things aren’t coming off for you, but you’ve got to work hard.

“Fans will forgive you if you work hard and they’ve not done it.

“They’ve been outrun, they’ve been outfought, they’ve not won any of their individual battles.

“Fulham have had the bits of quality. Every substitute that has come on for Fulham has had an impact and been positive.

“For Wolves, nothing at all. Maybe Joao Gomes a little bit. He has got about, but Wolves have been really, really poor.

“Really, really concerning, worrying times for Wolverhampton Wanderers.”

Ten games for Wolves in the Premier League have now resulted in not a single win and the side are at real risk of being cut adrift if matters do not quickly improve.

Next up for Pereira’s side is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, before November’s international break kicks in.