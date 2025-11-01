George Wood/Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers manager Michael Duff has no doubt that Plymouth Argyle, with their Championship quality, will make a strong comeback, but he does not want his side to be the catalyst to hand them a spell of good form.

Plymouth could not stay up last season in the Championship, despite the best efforts from their former boss, Miron Muslic.

His good work at the club got recognition from Germany, which landed him a job at Schalke, and ex-Watford boss Tom Cleverley was given the responsibility to take the club forward.

However, things have not gone according to plan at Home Park as Argyle are sitting as low as 22nd in the League One table after 14 matches with only 13 points.

Following a wholesale of big changes at the club, they are still trying to find their balance, and in the meantime, they are set to face fellow League One club Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Chairboys showed their steel against Fulham earlier this week in the EFL Cup, as the Premier League side only won the tie on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Wycombe boss Duff has no doubts that with Championship-quality players and a manager who has managed in the Championship, will get back on track inevitably.

However, the Chairboys boss does not want to give them a win to help them get back to winning ways, as he is looking to defeat the Pilgrims.

“We are in a good little spot at the minute, and we are playing against a team [who are] in a difficult moment”, Duff told Wanderers TV (1:21) about Plymouth.

“But they have just come down from the Championship.

“They have got Championship quality players, they have got a manager who managed in the Championship.

“We do not want to be the catalyst that starts their good run.

“Because I think it is inevitable that they will get out of where they are.”

Cleverley’s men went the entirety of October winless, as they lost three and drew one of their four games in the month.

Argyle will look to start November with a win against Wycombe at Adams Park in the FA Cup.