Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Birmingham City goalkeeper James Beadle has revealed a conversation with England Under-21 team-mate Jay Stansfield helped to steer him towards joining Blues.

The 21-year-old spent the last one-and-a-half years with Sheffield Wednesday and left an impression at Hillsborough with his performances between the sticks.

He was viewed as a highly-rated goalkeeper and multiple clubs came calling when his stint with the Owls ended.

Eventually, though, Birmingham won the race, and Beadle is now showing his new employers what he is capable of.

Giving an insight into the events that transpired in the lead-up to him joining the Birmingham giants, Beadle revealed that he held conversations with his England Under-21 team-mate Stansfield, who was complimentary about the club.

Stansfield told Beadle about the ambition at the club and the shot-stopper was sold on the move.

“He was just really complimentary and didn’t put me off. He was really complimentary about the changing room, the manager and just the direction it is going in”, Beadle told his club’s media.

“Everyone sees the way the club, what direction the club are heading in.”

Game Competition Millwall (H) Championship Middlesbrough (A) Championship Norwich City (H) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

Asked whether speaking to Stansfield helped him to make his decision, Beadle added: “Definitely.

“It was nice to hear because no one really knows what is actually happening here, but having someone inside the club telling you what is going on definitely helped.”

Beadle was between the sticks on Saturday as Blues thrashed Portsmouth 4-0 in the Championship.

Before the game, Beadle warned Pompey about just how strong his side are at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham City sporting director Craig Gardner was the man who brought Beadle in and he has been praised by Tony Pulis, who feels he is good at his job.