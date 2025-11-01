Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Under-pressure Wolves manager Vitor Pereira continues to retain the backing of the club hierarchy, who can see improvement in performances and believe that another escape can be pulled off.

After escaping relegation last term, Wolves now find themselves in trouble once again following a summer transfer window which did not impress one of their former players.

After the opening nine Premier League games, Wolves continue to search for their first win of the season, but have come close to it on a number of occasions.

They opened the scoring against both Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton but could not retain their lead until the 90th minute.

Following those matches, former Wolves star Matt Jarvis insisted that the inability to win a game was weighing heavily on the manager Pereira.

Pinpointing the issues that have made Wolves suffer, former Premier League star Perry Groves feels there is a real lack of goals in the team.

Pereira is under pressure and with the November international break looming, could be skating on thin ice at Molineux.

Manager Reign Nuno Espirito Santo 2017-2021 Bruno Lage 2021-2022 Julen Lopetegui 2022-2023 Gary O’Neil 2023-2024 Vitor Pereira 2024- Recent Wolves managers

However, according to the BBC’s Nick Mashiter, Wolves are reluctant to make a change in the dugout at the moment.

With the summer signings gradually adapting to the Premier League scene, the feeling inside the club is that another escape can be pulled off.

Wolves are likely to want to see wins soon though as they are at real risk of being cut adrift at the bottom of the league table.

They lock horns with Fulham this afternoon at Craven Cottage in a game that they will be expected to give a good account of themselves in.

Wolves last visit to Fulham saw them run out comprehensive 4-1 winners.