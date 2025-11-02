Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers lineup as he looks to get the better of the Gers’ rivals Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup this afternoon.

The Hampden Park clash will be the first real test of Rohl as Rangers boss, with back to back wins in the league over Kilmarnock and Hibernian coming easy to the Gers.

Rohl will hope to get his side right and continue what has been a positive run of results for Rangers against Celtic, with two wins and two draws in the last four meetings.

The new Rangers boss has seen the games coming thick and fast, something which has meant more team meetings than training sessions.

Beating Celtic so soon into his reign would put big credit in Rohl’s bank ahead of the hectic winter period.

That though will not be easy ahead of a Martin O’Neill inspired Celtic, with the interim boss boosting morale at Celtic Park after Brendan Rodgers resigned as manager.

It also remains to be seen how playing at Hampden suits Rangers, as Celtic have had the better of encounters at the ground recently.

Jack Butland is between the sticks for Rangers this afternoon, while at the back, Rohl goes with a three of Nasser Djiga, John Souttar and Derek Cornelius.

The engine room is likely to be a key battleground and Rangers trust in Mohammed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin, with James Tavernier and Jayden Meghoma the wing-backs.

Thelo Aasgaard also plays, while Danilo and Youssef Chermiti are the front two.

Rohl can use his substitutes if he needs to try to change the flow of the 90 minutes or tackle extra-time, and his options include Bojan Miovski and Mikey Moore.

Rangers Lineup vs Celtic

Butland, Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius, Tavernier, Diomande, Raskin, Meghoma, Aasgaard, Chermiti, Danilo

Substitutes: Kelly, Aarons, Fernandez, Rothwell, Antman, Moore, Gassama, Curtis, Miovski