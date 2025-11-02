Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his starting lineup to welcome Newcastle United to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers remain in big trouble in the Premier League and matters got worse when they were beaten at newly promoted Leeds United last time out.

They sit second bottom of the table and having had little in the way of a new manager bounce since Nuno took over.

West Ham were even recently dubbed by one commentator the worst team he has seen in the Premier League this term.

Nuno knows that getting the better of Newcastle will be anything but easy, given Eddie Howe’s men arrive in good form.

The script though could be written for former Newcastle star Callum Wilson to come back to haunt his old side.

Ex-West Ham boss Sam Allardyce has expressed his confidence that Wilson, if he stays fit, will score goals for the club.

Ollie Scarles is out for two to three months with a broken collar bone, while Konstantinos Mavropanos remains out with a hamstring injury despite returning to light training. Niclas Fullkrug has also been in light training.

In goal for West Ham today is Alphonse Areola, while in defence Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and El Hadji Malick Diouf line up.

Midfield sees Nuno go with Mateus Fernandes, Lucas Paqueta and Freddie Potts, while Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville and Callum Wilson lead the attacking charge.

The West Ham boss may need to call for changes at some point and his options off the bench include Tomas Soucek and Igor.

West Ham United Lineup vs Newcastle United

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Diouf, Fernandes, Paqueta, Potts, Bowen, Summerville, Wilson

Substitutes: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Magassa, Irving, Mayers