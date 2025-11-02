Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Celtic interim boss Martin O’Neill has selected his starting lineup and substitutes to do battle with Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-final this afternoon.

O’Neill has been handed the reigns at Celtic Park on a temporary basis, but has already had a superb impact, with Celtic thrashing Falkirk 4-0 in midweek.

Should Celtic continue to deliver for O’Neill then there will be calls to keep him until at least the end of the season and even possibly beyond.

That is a view supported by a former striker, though with the caveat that beating Rangers today in the Scottish League Cup is key.

O’Neill has a defence without talisman Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is out with a long term injury.

Celtic have not beaten Rangers in any of the last four meetings between the two sides, despite the Bhoys remaining as the dominant force in Scottish football.

That would mean even more feathers in O’Neill’s cap if they are able to pull it off today.

Celtic have Kasper Schmeichel in goal, while at the back O’Neill selects Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Marcelo Saracchi.

In midfield, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, while Sebastian Touentki and Daizen Maeda support Johnny Kenny.

O’Neill could look to change things within the game through using his substitutes and his options available this afternoon include the experienced pair of Kieran Tierney and Reo Hatate.

Celtic Lineup vs Rangers

Schmeichel, Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Tounekti, Maeda, Kenny

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Balikwisha, Yang, McCowan, Osmand, Hatate, Murray, Forrest, Tierney