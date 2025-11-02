Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves thinks that Vitor Pereira regrets having signed his new contract with Wolves, amid him being shown the door at Molineux as he knew the squad were mediocre.

Wolves confirmed on Sunday that they have parted company with Pereira as boss, following a 3-0 drubbing away at Fulham on Saturday which left the side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards and ex-Boro boss Michael Carrick have emerged as contenders, but Wolves have yet to make firm moves in the direction of either.

Pereira only recently signed a new contract at Wolves in what was a big show of faith on the part of the club.

Groves believes that the Portuguese now wishes he had not penned that fresh deal.

The former winger insists that Pereira ‘knew’ the quality of the squad at Molineux was just not good enough and was mediocre.

“I think he probably looks back and thinks that he wishes he hadn’t of signed it [the new contract]”, Groves said on talkSPORT (2nd November, 13:41).

Manager Rob Edwards Gary O’Neil Michael Carrick Rui Borges Brendan Rodgers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Linked with the Wolves job

“I think he knew that this team was just surrounded in mediocrity.

“If you look, [Jorgen] Strand Larsen, if he gets the service, but his head was turned wasn’t it?

“When you are at the bottom and you are looking at a group of players and think right, who is going to be my inspiration.

“It’s easy to set a team up tight to not concede goals, but then you look at who will get me out of trouble and score goals, and I don’t see it.”

Wolves will be looking to avoid being cut adrift at the foot of the Premier League, but West Ham‘s win over Newcastle United on Sunday was not good news for them.

They are now eight points from safety and four points off second bottom Nottingham Forest.