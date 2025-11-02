Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Newcastle United produced a ‘flat white’ of a performance against West Ham United when they needed a ‘double espresso’, former Premier League winger Perry Groves says.

Fresh off the back of a comfortable win over Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup, Newcastle were looking for another Premier League win in the capital when they lined up against West Ham at the London Stadium and a strong team, with Nick Woltemade leading the line, was selected.

Eddie Howe’s side did start the game as favourites to claim all three points and did take the lead through Jacob Murphy in just the fourth minute.

Newcastle though went in 2-1 behind at the break after Lucas Paqueta levelled matters in the 35th minute and Sven Botman put into his own net at the end of the half.

Eddie Howe responded by bringing on Fabian Schar, William Osula and Jacob Ramsey at the break, but that had no impact.

Further changes were made, however Groves stressed they made absolutely no difference and delivered nothing, with West Ham scoring a third in stoppage time through Tomas Soucek as it ended 3-1.

The former winger stressed Newcastle needed a double espresso performance and they got a flat white.

Game Competition Athletic Bilbao (H) Champions League Brentford (A) Premier League Manchester City (H) Premier League Newcastle United’s next three games

“Talking of flat. To use a coffee analogy, you wanted Newcastle to be a double espresso in this second half and they have been a flat white”, Groves said on talkSPORT (2nd November, 15:57).

“They have just been so poor. There has been no spark, no energy, even though Eddie Howe made the four substitutions.

“There has been nothing, no response whatsoever.”

Overall, Groves is of the view that West Ham wanted the win more than Newcastle, as they fight to climb out of trouble in the Premier League.

“I just saw these groups of players here and I just think it meant that little bit more to West Ham.

“They are fighting for their lives”, he added.

West Ham are now within three points of safety following the win, while Newcastle are still just 13th after ten games in what has been an underwhelming start for the Magpies.