Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup to lock horns with strugglers West Ham United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies have seen an impressive upturn in form of late and now Howe is keen to make sure that also boosts their points tally in the league.

Newcastle put Tottenham Hotspur out of the EFL Cup in midweek, building on a league win over Fulham last weekend, and one former Magpies star admits he is pleased with what he is seeing.

If Newcastle can get all three points from the trip to the capital then that will move them potentially inside the top ten.

And Newcastle do have a good record on the road at West Ham, having won on four of their last six visits, drawing the other two games.

West Ham have also lost all their four league games at home this term, which will further encourage Newcastle.

Howe must also consider though that Newcastle have Champions League action against Athletic Bilbao in midweek, as he shuffles his pack.

Kieran Trippier misses out today through illness.

In goal for Newcastle this afternoon is Nick Pope, while in defence Howe selects a back four of Emil Krafth, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

In the engine room, Newcastle go with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Nick Woltemade.

If Howe needs to change his team at any point then he has options to call for off the bench and they include Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United Lineup vs West Ham United

Pope, Krafth, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Barnes, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey, Miley