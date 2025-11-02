Pete Norton/Getty Images

Will Still has been sacked by Southampton following a run of poor results for the Saints, leaving with the club dubbing him a ‘great person’.

Southampton moved to bring in the 33-year-old as their new manager in the summer, despite him never having managed in English football before.

Still was charged with getting Southampton back up from the Championship and into the Premier League.

One former EFL star explained earlier this season that given the quality of squad at Still’s disposal, he fully expected Saints to be in the promotion mix.

Still though has struggled to get a tune out of the Southampton squad and Saints’ 2-0 loss at home to Preston North End on Saturday has proved to be the final straw.

The club said in a statement: “Southampton Football Club can confirm that we have this evening parted ways with Men’s First Team Manager Will Still.”

Southampton technical director Johannes Spors added: “Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results.

“Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table.”

Still leaves Southampton sitting in 21st in the Championship table and just three points above the drop zone.

Game Competition QPR (A) Championship Sheffield Wednesday (H) Championship Charlton Athletic (A) Championship Southampton’s next three games

Back to back relegations would be disastrous for Southampton and the club have moved quickly to sack Still.

Late last month, a former Championship star insisted he could not see Still being sacked soon.

That has not proven to be the case and now Still is looking for a new job.

He has managed in Belgium and France and could be an attractive target for clubs in the country.

Saints are due to head to play QPR on Wednesday evening, before then playing host to fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Should the club navigate those two fixtures with a temporary coaching team, they then have time over the international break to bring in a new permanent manager.

Ruben Martinez, Clement Lemaitre and Carl Martin have also departed, with Tonda Eckert in temporary charge.