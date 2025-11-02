George Wood/Getty Images

Former striker Ross McCormack has insisted that Ange Postecoglou is the best man for the Celtic job and has told the Bhoys not to make the age of a manager a key consideration.

Martin O’Neill has returned to Celtic after two decades, albeit in an interim manner, with Shaun Maloney as his assistant after Brendan Rodgers’ resignation.

His first match saw Celtic thrash Falkirk 4-0, with the result allowing the Bhoys to close the gap with league leaders Hearts, to six points temporarily.

O’Neill is 73 years old, which has led to some seeing him as naturally not an option for the permanent job.

McCormack does not understand why there has to be an arbitrary age filter when a better criterion would be to check if the man is the best fit while considering managerial candidates.

The former Scotland international pointed out the failure of Russell Martin, despite being young, as an example of the failings of the method.

McCormack said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1:49:30): “Why has it got to be a young manager though?

“Why is it not the best man for the job?

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“You see what happened at the Gers, certainly Russell Martin is a young, highly-rated manager.”

McCormack put forward Ange Postecoglou as the ideal fit for the Bhoys, stating that Celtic played the best football under him in recent times.

He further added that, having just been sacked by Nottingham Forest, the lure of Postecoglou is even greater as he is readily available.

“No one is going to change my mind, there is one guy and I have seen Celtic play for a lot of years.

“The best football I have seen them play is under Postecoglou.

“He’s out of a job. Go and get him.”

Postecoglou was also suggested by a Celtic legend, saying he would be a ‘smart appointment’.

However, former striker Gordon Dalziel feels that if Celtic beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final this afternoon, then the Bhoys fans will want O’Neill to stick around.