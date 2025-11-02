Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves have not contacted Middlesbrough over Luke Edwards, while they have also not contacted former Boro boss Michael Carrick.

The Molineux club sacked Vitor Pereira as boss on Sunday morning, reacting quickly to a heavy defeat away at Fulham.

With Wolves sitting rock bottom of the Premier League and having had an underwhelming summer transfer window, the club must now sell the job to the man they want to take over.

Former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has been linked with a possible return to Molineux, while Edwards and Carrick have also been mooted as contenders.

However, according to the BBC, Wolves have yet to have any contact with Middlesbrough about Edwards.

Carrick, who left his role at the Riverside in June this year, has also not had any contact from Wolves about the manager’s post.

Wolves may well still be in the process of weighing their options, with the next appointment crucial.

Game Competition Chelsea (A) Premier League Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Aston Villa (A) Premier League Wolves’ next three games

One former Wolves star insisted after the Fulham loss he could not believe what he was seeing from the side, who were outrun and outfought at Craven Cottage.

Wolves have picked up just two points from their ten Premier League games so far this season and are in huge trouble.

They have a visit to Chelsea next on the agenda, before November’s international break gives the club some respite.

Wolves may take the view that a new boss would be better skipping the Chelsea game and being in charge for the first match after the break, when Crystal Palace visit Molineux.

The new boss will have to urgently address a lack of goals in the side, with just seven goals scored in the Premier League, the joint lowest in the league.