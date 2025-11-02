Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Southampton appointing former Rangers boss Russell Martin as their new manager ‘would be welcomed’ by senior players at the club.

Saints confirmed on Sunday evening that they have parted company with Will Still as boss, with a home loss to Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday sealing his fate.

The club are now on the hunt for a new manager and there is likely to be substantial interest in the post given the size of the budget at St Mary’s.

Already managers are being linked with the post and amongst them is Martin.

While Martin led Southampton to promotion to the Premier League when he was in charge, he struggled badly in the top flight.

He most recently was in charge of Rangers, but had a disastrous spell north of the border, with fans protesting for his removal and ultimately getting their wish amid poor results.

There is support at Southampton for Martin to return though.

Club Years MK Dons 2019-2021 Swansea City 2021-2023 Southampton 2023-2024 Rangers 2025 Russell Martin’s managerial career

Journalist Alex Crook wrote on X: “Led to believe reappointing Russell Martin would be welcomed by senior #SaintsFC players.

“Would Sport Republic be bold enough?”

As Martin is a free agent, he is likely to be in the mix for a number of jobs and his stock looks to still be high in the Championship.

He lasted the least amount of time as any Rangers manager during his time at Ibrox and had a win percentage of under 30 per cent when he was sacked.

How keen on a return to Southampton Martin would be remains to be seen, but Saints are just three points above the drop zone in the Championship and whoever the new appointment is will need to have an instant impact.

For Martin, turning the page on his disastrous Rangers spell is sure to be something he is keen to do as soon as possible, which makes choosing his next job crucial.