Walsall boss Mat Sadler is delighted with Charlton Athletic loanee Daniel Kanu for his ‘brilliant’ goal in the Saddlers’ 3-0 win over Eastleigh.

The Lambeth-born striker began his youth career at the Addicks academy and also has 71 senior appearances for Charlton to his name.

However, following the club’s promotion to the Championship, Kanu was loaned out to League Two club Walsall to hand him regular game time and continue his development.

The Saddlers are pushing for promotion to League One this season, bolstered by Kanu’s sharp form – he has already bagged four league goals.

Walsall boss, Sadler, has already stressed that the Sierra Leone international’s influence and energy at the League Two outfit have been important.

Kanu scored without taking a touch from Evan Weir’s ball in the box at the weekend against Eastleigh in the FA Cup and the Walsall boss was impressed with his brilliant finish.

He lauded the Charlton Athletic on-loan striker and those players who contributed.

Game Competition Newport County (A) League Two Colchester United (H) League Two Harrogate Town (A) League Two Walsall’s next three games

“Daniel’s goal was a brilliant bit of play”, Sadler told the Saddlers’ in-house media (3:35) when he was asked about Kanu’s goal.

“Again, spoke about half-time and Connor has to find that pass, in terms of the way he moved it to the other side of their pivots, which opened the play up for us.

“But Evan’s delivery for Daniel not to have to take a touch was fantastic.

“And, Daniel’s finishing, we know, that was a carbon copy of the Barrow finish – left-footed, driven.

“On that occasion, it didn’t quite go in, on this occasion, it finds the back of the net.”

One League One star hailed Kanu’s arrival at the Saddlers in the summer window as a great pickup, as he stressed that the 20-year-old is ‘very quick’.

Sadler also rates the Charlton on-loan attacker and Kanu has been hailed by him for his coldness in front of goal.

Charlton are sure to be keeping close tabs on how Kanu continues to do at Walsall in the coming weeks and months.