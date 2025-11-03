Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has told Rob Edwards not to think about leaving Middlesbrough to take over at Wolves.

The Premier League strugglers are looking for a new boss after sacking Vitor Pereira, following a loss away at Fulham on Saturday, with a poor display put on at Craven Cottage.

Wolves are rock bottom of the Premier League table and looking up against it to avoid being relegated to the Championship.

They are looking for their new manager and Middlesbrough boss Edwards has emerged as a contender, though Boro have not heard from Wolves yet.

With Middlesbrough though fighting at the top end of the Championship table and Wolves struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League, Clarke thinks Edwards should stay put.

He feels Middlesbrough are a nice club to manage and just cannot see Wolves turning things around in the coming months.

“Rob Edwards, don’t do it. Stay put”, Clarke said on What The EFL (21:21).

Job Years Telford United 2017-2018 England U16s 2020-2021 Forest Green Rovers 2021-2022 Watford 2022 Luton Town 2022-2025 Middlesbrough 2025- Rob Edwards’ managerial jobs

“I don’t know if Boro are going up, but Boro are a good club to manage I think.

“I don’t see Wolves getting out of this sort of funk any time soon.”

Middlesbrough suffered a 3-0 thrashing away at Watford at the weekend, but continue to sit in second spot in the Championship table, as they eye promotion.

Pereira signed a new Wolves contract earlier this season, despite at that time being under pressure, and one former Premier League star claimed over the weekend that will be something the Portuguese rejects having done.

Wolves will be hoping to get a new man in soon and avoid being cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table before the January transfer window arrives.