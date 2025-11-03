Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic has insisted that Leeds United loan star Joe Gelhardt is happy at the Tigers, stressing that he had a huge impact in their game at the weekend against Norwich City.

When the Liverpool-born talent joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic five years ago, the Yorkshire outfit envisaged him as a future superstar at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford, who left Leeds recently, even stressed that Gelhardt reminded him of Premier League legend Wayne Rooney.

However, the former England youth international has yet to live up to the hype and he is now on his third loan away from Leeds and his second at Hull City.

The 23-year-old scored twice in his first nine league games for the Tigers, but in his last four games, he has scored four times, providing an assist as well.

His purple patch has been recognised by the Hull City boss already, as he hailed Gelhardt for his ‘amazing’ goal against Charlton Athletic last month.

The Leeds loan star opened the scoring against Norwich City at the weekend and Jakirovic praised him for scoring when the Tigers were struggling.

Loanee On loan from John Lundstram Trabzonspor Joel Ndala Manchester City Joe Gelhardt Leeds United Amir Hadziahmetovic Besiktas Hull City’s loan stars

He lauded Gelhardt for his right-footed goal against the Canaries, mentioning that the Whites attacker is happy at the MKM Stadium – Hull beat Norwich City 2-0.

“I am very happy because Joe is with us”, Jakirovic told Hull City’s media (3:39) when he was asked about the Leeds on-loan man.

“He is happy to be here.

“He is improving in each game and his statistics are amazing.

“I think in every game he scored now, in the last four.

“He scored the goal, especially in today’s [against Norwich] game, when we were struggling and it gave us confidence.

“Then we felt better, much better on the pitch.

“And he scored with his weak foot, which is something I liked, and he had a huge impact on our play.”

Hull City had competition from other clubs in the summer window for the Leeds attacker, but they ended up landing him, and he has been an excellent addition for them.

Gelhardt’s contract runs until the summer of 2027 at Elland Road and it remains to be seen if the 23-year-old will have a future at Leeds; the Whites are currently fighting to stay in the Premier League.