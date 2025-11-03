Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Birmingham City legend Lukas Jutkiewicz has opened up on his recruitment role at St Andrew’s and revealed the kinds of attacking players he is looking to spot for Blues.

Following his retirement at the end of the season, Birmingham offered Jutkiewicz a new role as part of the recruitment team, with an emphasis on targeting attacking players.

The 36-year-old was keen to stay on at St Andrew’s and his new role allows him to do just that, using his knowledge to help get the right bodies in through the door.

Under his watch, Birmingham managed to bring in attacking players such as Kyogo Furuhashi and Marvin Ducksch to strengthen their forward line, which already consisted of the likes of Jay Stansfield and Lyndon Dykes, in the summer transfer window.

Kyogo though has so far failed to catch fire, with one former EFL star stating he is struggling.

Jutkiewicz will be hoping to see the Japanese come good in the coming months, but in the meantime he will be focusing on who the next attacker Birmingham sign should be.

Giving an insight into the primary points he is looking at when assessing a potential striker signing, Jutkiewicz told his club’s media (4:01): “Well, I think of course as attacking players you want to be a goal threat.

Competition Goals Scottish Premiership 63 J1 League 42 J2 League 17 Scottish Cup 7 Scottish League Cup 7 Kyogo Furuhashi’s top competition goal hauls

“I think you want to be able to create goals and score goals of course.

“And there is so much physicality in the game in this day and age; the ability to eliminate players in one-on-one situations.

“It is also about trying to identify players that fit within the club’s philosophy and obviously, there is a commercial aspect, players are such high commodities now.

“Can you buy a player that is going to grow as an asset value as well as what they can perform on the pitch?

“Yes, a number of things have to come into the equation and of course then that is before you are even thinking about whether the numbers add up and things like that.

“There are so many little different things that have to come through in order to get a player over the line and through the door.”

Birmingham have managed to find the back of the net 15 times in 13 Championship games so far this season.

That is a number which was boosted hugely by a 4-0 win over Portsmouth at the weekend.