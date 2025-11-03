Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes thinks Norwich City may give Liam Manning a crack at the Sheffield Wednesday game as he bids to avoid the chop at Carrow Road.

The crisis deepened inside Carrow Road at the weekend as Manning’s team were subjected to yet another loss, with Hull City visiting and winning 2-0.

That further increased the pressure on Manning, despite there being criticism of the squad that sporting director Ben Knapper has built him.

Norwich, despite a busy summer of recruitment, sit second bottom in the Championship and with just two wins from their 13 league outings.

Southampton have just sacked Will Still and Manning is also now feeling the heat.

Many thought Norwich would sack Manning at the start of this week, but he is still in his post and Clarke thinks he may well get the Sheffield Wednesday game, though he is on the edge.

“He is a very good coach, but it is just not happening.

“He hasn’t sorted them out defensively; their off-the-ball work is a little bit muddled”, Clarke said on What The EFL (9:52).

Club Ipswich Town Long Melford Leiston Woodbridge Town Selfoss Wroxham Melton St Audrey Ipswich Wanderers Clubs Liam Manning played for

“And for that reason, he will probably lose his job before the next game, I would imagine.

“But, he might get one more crack, but he’s got to be on the edge.

“I mean, any manager that has lost every home game has got to be close to the axe.”

Norwich have lost their last six games on the spin, but none of those losses have come by more than two goals.

Following the trip to Hillsborough to play the Owls, Norwich will welcome Leicester City to Carrow Road before November’s international break kicks in.