Russell Martin’s catastrophe at Rangers does not mean he would not be the right idea for Southampton now, former EFL star Adrian Clarke feels.

Southampton parted ways with Will Still on Sunday night following a poor start to the season, which saw them slip down to 21st spot in the Championship table.

The club dubbed him a ‘great person’, who they insisted had given everything to try and improve results.

Martin, Southampton’s former manager, who took the Saints to the Premier League, has been linked with a move back to St Mary’s Stadium.

It has emerged that senior players at the club would welcome his return.

Martin had a disastrous time at Rangers earlier this season as Gers fans protested for his removal, and left Ibrox with a win percentage of under 30 per cent.

Despite that, Clarke does not think Martin going back to Southampton would be the worst idea if the manager is ready to do it.

“I don’t think Russell Martin is the worst idea, I don’t”, Clarke said on What The EFL (6.45).

Club Years MK Dons 2019-2021 Swansea City 2021-2023 Southampton 2023-2024 Rangers 2025 Russell Martin’s managerial career

“He brings with him, even though he had a catastrophe at Glasgow Rangers, he brings with him an aura of the guy that took them into the Premier League, playing a certain brand of football.

“If he can stomach going back and trying again, I think it might work.”

Southampton sacked Martin when they were struggling badly in the Premier League amid criticism he would not change his approach.

Saints have lost their last three Championship games and are winless in the last five.

The club’s Under-21 head coach, Tonda Eckert, has taken over on an interim basis and is set to be the man in charge for the midweek meeting against QPR.

It remains to be seen how quickly Southampton make a permanent appointment.