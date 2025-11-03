Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has dubbed Aston Villa loan star Lewis Dobbin a diligent professional, stressing that he will deliver a lot more over the course of the season.

The Stoke-born forward grew up in Everton’s youth system and made 20 senior appearances for the Toffees before he left them.

Last year, the Villa Park outfit paid £9m for Dobbin and he is currently on his third loan spell away from the club.

In the summer window, Dobbin joined Preston North End on a season-long loan deal and he has been starting regularly in recent weeks.

Dobbin has been getting plaudits from his team-mates, as Tottenham Hotspur on-loan star Alfie Devine lauded him as a superb player.

The Lilywhites’ boss praised the Aston Villa talent when he joined the Championship side, mentioning his high pedigree as an attacker.

Heckingbottom stressed that Dobbin is a different kind of threat to the opposition and he is sure that the 22-year-old forward will deliver more.

Goal Middlesbrough (H) Sheffield United (H) Southampton (A) Wrexham (H) Lewis Dobbin’s goals this season

“He is a little bit different, we feel – he is a danger”, the Preston manager told the Lilywhites media (3:15) when he was asked about Dobbin.

“If you are setting up against us, you’d be looking at the likes of Lewis and know that where is the position we are trying to get him in.

“He can be really dangerous, so we encourage him to be positive.

“I still think there is more to come from Lewis as well.

“He is a really diligent professional, like looking after his body, which is good because we want to keep him fit and available for every game.

“And I feel there is more to come from him, definitely.”

Dobbin, 22, now has four goals and two assists for the Lilywhites to his name in eight starts for the Championship side.

He scored Preston’s first goal on Saturday as they beat Southampton 2-0 at St Mary’s, causing Will Still to be sacked.

Preston are back in action on Wednesday night against Swansea City at Deepdale and the Aston Villa loan star will look to score in his third league game on the bounce.