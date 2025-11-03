Clive Mason/Getty Images

Fixture: Sunderland vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup to lock horns with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League this evening as he looks for the Toffees to shrug off back to back defeats.

Moyes heads back to one of his former clubs fully aware of just how impressive a start they have had to life back in the top flight.

Regis Le Bris’ side sit in a lofty seventh spot in the table and victory tonight would push them up to second, behind Arsenal.

Goals have though been at a premium and Sunderland have scored only eleven times in their nine league games so far, a total which is lower than any of the sides above them and lower than any other side in the top ten.

Everton have only managed nine goals though in the same number of games and as such, this evening’s match may be a low scoring affair. Skipper James Tarkowski though recently insisted that goals will come, as the side have quality.

The last time the two sides met each other at the Stadium of Light, in the Premier League in 2016, Everton ran out 3-0 winners – a repeat would be a surprise, with the clash expected to be a lot closer.

Former Sunderland man Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton tonight, while in defence Moyes picks Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko to keep things tight.

In midfield, Everton look to Idrissa Gueye and James Garner to win the battles, while Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish support striker Thierno Barry.

Moyes can shake things up tonight by using his substitutes and his options include Merlin Rohl and Beto.

Everton Lineup vs Sunderland

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Aznou, Iroegbunam